Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 5

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 concludes Wednesday with four matches. Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, PSG and Liverpool step into action with some ripe matchups that could be wide open.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Inter Milan at Feyenoord

Under 2.5 total goals between Feyenoord and Inter Milan +110

Feyenoord pulled a huge upset in the previous round of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating AC Milan, though they did it by a tight 2-1 aggregate score, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 in Italy. Goals have been hard to come by in Feyenoord's recent matches, with four of their last five contests ending with under three goals, and the same thing has happened in each of Inter Milan's last four Serie A games.

Six of Inter's eight matches in the Champions League have witnessed two or fewer total goals, meaning another low-scoring affair could be on tap in this matchup.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Barcelona at Benfica

Lamine Yamal to record a goal or assist -120

Yamal hasn't been as prolific as other prominent figures in Barcelona's attacking line, such as Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski or even Dani Olmo, but the star winger should find his way into the scoresheet. Yamal has recorded only one assist over his last five league matches, but he's also averaged 3.6 shots, 2.6 chances created and 2.2 crosses per game over that stretch.

He recorded a goal in Barcelona's most recent UCL match, a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, and he's notched four goal contributions (two goals, two assists) in seven UCL contests to date.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich

Leverkusen to win or draw +110

It's hard to see anything separating these two German teams, as they're arguably two of the hottest teams in Europe over the last few weeks. Bayern Munich enter this game on a nine-game undefeated run across all competitions (W7, D2), while Leverkusen have avoided losses in eight straight (W4, D4).

However, Leverkusen might have a psychological edge since Xabi Alonso is undefeated as a manager in his six previous meetings against Bayern Munich (W3, D3). In their most recent meeting, Bayern attempted just two shots (none on target) less than a month ago, so it seems Leverkusen might have the recipe to avoid the loss at Allianz Arena.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Liverpool at PSG

Ousmane Dembele to score anytime +150

Liverpool and PSG could easily be considered among the top contenders for the UCL title. Dembele has terrorized defenses in recent weeks and been one of the best scorers across Europe. The star winger had a goal and an assist in the win over Lille this past weekend in the Ligue 1, and he's scored an impressive 19 goals over his last 13 appearances across all competitions, failing to find the back of the net just twice in that span.

Liverpool prove a tougher challenge than any of PSG's previous opponents, but based on his form, it's hard to bet against Dembele, especially in Paris.

