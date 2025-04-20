Daniel Gazdag News: Four shots in first Crew start
Gazdag registered four shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Inter Miami CF.
Gazdag made his first start for the Crew Saturday. He took a season-high four shots, but failed to put a single one on target. He also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action. It may take him a bit of time to get acclimated to his new club, but once he does he should be very productive.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now