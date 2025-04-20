Daniel Gazdag News: Four shots in first Crew start

Gazdag registered four shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Gazdag made his first start for the Crew Saturday. He took a season-high four shots, but failed to put a single one on target. He also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action. It may take him a bit of time to get acclimated to his new club, but once he does he should be very productive.