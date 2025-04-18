MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Last week finished in a positive for this article, hitting three of four, including a big +173 player prop. The hope is to carry that momentum into Week 9 and continue to build the bankroll.

Major League Soccer Best Bets for Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas

Betting tip: SGP - Minnesota United Moneyline & Kelvin Yeboah 1+ Shots on Target +100

Minnesota United are unbeaten in seven straight (W4 D3) and sit second in the Western Conference standings. They're at home against a Dallas unit that is unbeaten on the road this year, but they'll be without the services of star striker Petar Musa. Look for the Loons to seek out Kelvin Yeboah early and often, as he has a shot on goal in six of seven starts this year and gets the primary penalty-kick taker bump.

MLS odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Top MLS Player Prop Parlays for Week 9

Parlay: Evander to have 2 or More Shots + Jovan Lukic, Hannes Wolf & Hennadii Synchuk to each have 1 or More Shots +148

Evander is back in training and looks set to return to the FC Cincinnati lineup at Chicago this weekend. Prior to missing the last two matches, he took three or more shots in each of his last four outings.

Lukic has taken three shots in consecutive matches and has at least one in every appearance this season. He'll look to continue to fill the attacking void with the recent departure of Daniel Gazdag.

Wolf has a shot or more in eight straight starts, and with a lack of attacking options for NYCFC, he should see opportunities in an Eastern Conference clash with New England.

Synchuk had a promising debut for Montreal, notching two shots in 45 minutes off the bench. He is projected to start against an Orlando City defense that is sixth in the league in shots allowed. Since he might not go the full 90, I prefer to use Bet365 for player props because they have a "Sub On Play On" feature, where if your player gets subbed, your bet will roll over to their replacement.

MLS odds are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Lionel Messi and Cristian Arango Shot Prop Parlay

Parlay: Lionel Messi + Cristian Arango to each have 2 or More Shots & Hennadii Synchuk + Anders Dreyer to each have 1 or More Shots +104

Messi leads MLS in shots per 90 minutes, and he's fired 20 shots over his last three starts.

Arango has taken two or more shots in all but one of eight appearances in 2025, and 16 of 17 starts dating back to last season.

Dreyer is integral to the San Diego attack with a shot or more in each appearance this year. Up next is a road match against a Charlotte FC side that concedes the most shots per 90 minutes in MLS.

Synchuk will look to build on his MLS debut (see write up above), and while this bet is for one-plus shots, if you're feeling frisky, sprinkling something on two-plus shots significantly boosts the parlay's payout.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

MLS Betting Picks Saturday, April 19; Week 9

Minnesota United SGP: Minnesota United Moneyline + Kelvin Yeboah to have 1+ Shots on Target +100

Player Prop Parlay: Lionel Messi + Cristian Arango to each have 2 or More Shots & Hennadii Synchuk + Anders Dreyer to each have 1 or More Shots +104

Player Prop Parlay: Parlay: Evander to have 2 or More Shots + Jovan Lukic, Hannes Wolf & Hennadii Synchuk to each have 1 or More Shots +148