Danny Welbeck Injury: Doubtful for Bournemouth

Welbeck (undisclosed) missed Saturday's clash due to an injury and remains doubtful for Tuesday's game against Bournemouth, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "I'm still concerned about Joel and concerned about Danny and therefore we have to wait how the training will go today and then we can make a decision, but these two are still doubtful. But in the end we have an important match again on Sunday, so we won't take any risk and that's what we're looking at today."

Welbeck will be a late decision for Tuesday's game with his status depending on Monday's training. Brighton also plays an important match Sunday against Newcastle so they are unlikely to take any risks with him. If he is unavailable Joao Pedro could start up front again.