Danny Welbeck Injury: Expected to make Tuesday

Welbeck missed out with no notice Saturday, with it now being known that he suffered a knock in training. However, he was rested to be cautious and is expected to return for Tuesday's contest against Bournemouth. He is a regular starter, so he will hope to be fit, starting in 18 of his 21 appearances.