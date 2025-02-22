David Alaba Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Alaba (groin) is an option for Sunday's match against Girona, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Alaba could be an option tomorrow after a long time out."

Alaba looks to finally be back in the fold after his layoff, as after earning a minute at the end of Wednesday's City match, he is not fit for the squad again Sunday. This could be great news for the club, as they could have him back fully for the first time this season. That said, he will look for a bigger appearance to test his legs.