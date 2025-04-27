Fantasy Soccer
David Alaba headshot

David Alaba News: Unused substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Alaba (leg) featured on the bench in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Alaba was an unused substitute in Saturday's final but his presence on the bench suggests he has recovered from his leg injury. He is expected to see increased playing time in upcoming fixtures following the setback from injury of Ferland Mendy.

