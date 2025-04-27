David Alaba News: Unused substitute Saturday
Alaba (leg) featured on the bench in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final, confirming he has recovered from his injury.
Alaba was an unused substitute in Saturday's final but his presence on the bench suggests he has recovered from his leg injury. He is expected to see increased playing time in upcoming fixtures following the setback from injury of Ferland Mendy.
