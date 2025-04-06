David de Gea News: Concedes twice versus Milan
De Gea had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against AC Milan.
De Gea gave up two goals from close range but also prevented Milan from completing their comeback with a few solid interventions late in the game. He has secured three clean sheets in the last five rounds, making 18 saves and surrendering four goals. Fiorentina will host Parma on Sunday.
