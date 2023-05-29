Summer Transfer Window Rumors

It's only a few weeks until the opening of the summer transfer window, which will see a flurry of action throughout the world with free transfers, player purchases and loan stints. Teams will be reshaped in the matter of months and as always is the case, maybe no more so than in the Premier League. Until the window opens, there will be plenty of rumors to sift through, but here are five key ones to keep an eye on.

1. Ilkay Gundogan On The Move?

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan will likely be one of the biggest targets of the summer given his expiring contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. It seems the favorite for his signature will be La Liga title winners Barcelona, though the door remains open for a potential extension of his time with the Citizens. The German national has been a mainstay with the club this season in both the Premier League and Champions League where he's on the cusp of 10 combined goals. While he may not find an automatic role in the Barcelona side given players like Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, it's hard to see him not finding a consistent spot in the squad. In addition to Barcelona and Manchester City, Gundogan has also been linked to moves to Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

2. Where Will Harry Kane Land?

Harry Kane has been linked to several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, but he is now drawing interest from outside of England. With rumors circulating of possible departures of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain have evidently expressed interest in luring Kane away from Tottenham. The world-class striker, who scored almost 30 goals in Premier League action this season, has also been waiting for Spurs to hire a new manager before deciding whether to sign an extension with the club. Either way, Kane will be under contract next season, though Spurs might want to capitalize on his value during the summer window to avoid losing him for nothing.

3. Lionel Messi To Return To Barca?

After his much-publicized suspension for traveling to Saudi Arabia, Messi's departure from PSG seems to be a foregone conclusion, though he may not be cashing in the way rival Cristiano Ronaldo did. Instead, it seems the Argentine striker may be willing to return to Barcelona, the club for which he has made 778 appearances and totaled 672 goals. It also seems that Messi might be bringing PSG teammate Neymar along with him, which would mark a homecoming for the Brazilian, as well, who last played for the club back in 2016/17.

4. Will Another PSG Forward Be On The Move?

As mentioned, PSG are looking for ways to restock at forward as they are facing the prospect of losing all three of their attacking options. With Barcelona possibly bringing back two veteran stars, La Liga rivals Real Madrid are interested in bringing on youngster Mbappe. Following a successful World Cup run with France and another standout season in Ligue 1, he's considered one of the best players in the world and is only improving. A product of AS Monaco's youth system, Mbappe has never played outside of Ligue 1, so a move to La Liga would represent a significant shift in his career.

5. Where Will The Keepers Go?

The goaltending carousel looks to be in full swing with multiple linked rumors of possible moves. Much of the action centers around Manchester United and whether they are able to re-sign long-time goalkeeper David de Gea. Even if de Gea remains with the team, the Red Devils could still be in line to sign another keeper. Amongst the rumored targets are Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel and Everton's Jordan Pickford. Considering Pickford just signed a new contract extension with Everton back in February, it may be hard to pry him away from the club.

Another keeper stirring up rumors is David Raya of Brentford, who has topped 150 saves in the Premier League this season. Tottenham need to replace Hugo Lloris and will no doubt be monitoring Raya's availability with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly in the mix. Mark Flekken of SC Freiburg and youngster Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool have both been linked to a move to Brentford as Raya's potential replacement.

