David de Gea News: Keeps clean sheet in win
De Gea made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.
De Gea made a solid job when called into action but this time he was also largely helped by the opposition's lack of accuracy in front of the net. With eight clean sheets and just 25 goals allowed over 24 league starts, the goalkeeper has been amazing in his return campaign after staying a full season away from the game.
