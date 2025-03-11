David de Gea News: Nine saves in 2-1 defeat
de Gea recorded nine saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Napoli.
de Gea made nine saves but was unable to prevent Napoli from scoring twice. This is the most saves he has made in any game since joining Fiorentina. Thre of the five games where he has made the most saves came in matches away from home and he has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of these games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now