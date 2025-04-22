Fantasy Soccer
David Neres headshot

David Neres Injury: Will skip a few tilts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Neres has been diagnosed with a muscular distraction in his left soleus, Napoli announced.

Neres will be sidelined for three to four weeks and isn't certain to return before the end of the campaign. Leonardo Spinazzola and Giacomo Raspadori will absorb the bulk of his minutes depending on how aggressive the coach wants to be. Noah Okafor and Cyril Ngonge will have better chances of coming off the bench while he's on the mend.

