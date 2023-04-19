DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 19

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (MCI at FCB, $8,800): It's surprising to see Haaland priced this cheaply after a goal and assist last week, and then a 45-minute brace over the weekend against Leicester City. Overall, pricing is fairly soft and I think City playing away from home in a toss-up matchup is contributing to his modest (to Haaland's standards) goalscoring odds of -135. Unless Riyad Mahrez ($8,400) starts, there are no set-piece takers who are forward eligible. For this reason, I think Haaland is justifiable in cash games. His rostership was 61 percent last week in the main GPP and personally, I thought that was too high. An in-form Haaland is always a scary fade, but he has plenty of outcomes where he underperforms and leaves you wishing you allocated your salary elsewhere.

Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane (FCB vs. MCI, $7,500 & $6,500): I think the Bayern wingers make excellent options in cash games and you'll want to roster both if you fade Haaland. Bayern held a slight majority of possession against City in the first leg and they will have to be aggressive in order to have any chance of saving their Champions League campaign. Sane had an excellent fantasy outing last week and I think he is too cheap at $6,500. He was aggressive in shooting from distance and even took a few corners. Coman will project for a solid amount of shots, crosses and fouls drawn. Both were subbed off early this weekend and I think they are the most likely Bayern forward options to play the full 90 minutes.

Serge Gnabry ($5,900) and Jamal Musiala ($5,700) are cheaper routes into the Bayern attack. Musiala is likely to be subbed off by the 70th minute, but that risk seems priced into his salary and he arguably had Bayern's best chance in the first leg. If Gnabry starts with Coman and Sane, he will likely operate as a false-nine forward, which is good for his goal upside but not ideal for his open-play floor. Gnabry has taken one penalty this season when Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were not on the pitch.

I haven't mentioned anyone from the Inter-Benfica match yet, but I don't like any of their options in cash games. For tournaments, Lautaro Martinez ($7,200) has the second-best goalscoring odds behind Haaland. I don't think he has ever scored a goal while on one of my fantasy rosters, but Inter played well against Benfica in the first leg and are deservedly favorites at home in the second meeting. He's out of form but has averaged more than four shots per 90 minutes in Serie A play this season and could achieve 20 points from just one goal. A similar case can be made for Romelu Lukaku ($6,900) if he starts instead of Edin Dzeko ($5,500).

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI at FCB, $8,100): De Bruyne was subbed off early in the first leg after picking up a knock, but he started against Leicester this weekend. He's been somewhat inconsistent this season but has hit a hot patch of form with two goals and three assists in his last five starts. Even in Munich, he is one of the first names in my cash game and tournament teams.

Joshua Kimmich (FCB vs. MCI, $7,100): Sane took more set pieces than Kimmich in the first leg, but I think that is a symptom of Bayern chasing the tie rather than a tactical change moving forward. Indeed, Kimmich took all 13 set pieces against Hoffenheim over the weekend. Even as a defensive midfielder, Kimmich will happily shoot if given the opportunity. Bayern should have plenty of possession, which should lead to more set piece and crossing opportunities, as well.

Benfica were poor last week and are underdogs this week, but Joao Mario ($7,800) remains the focal point of their attack. He is Benfica's penalty taker and he often takes a few set pieces. If Inter sit back and defend, he should see a solid floor on shots. Chiquinho ($4,300) will take some corners for Benfica, but if David Neres ($7,800) starts I'm less enthusiastic to roster him. Another cheap target to keep an eye on in case he starts is Kristjan Asllani ($4,000). If Hakan Calhanoglu ($7,900) doesn't start, Asllani should split some of Inter's corners with Federico Dimarco, though that will also require Marcelo Brozovic not to start.

DEFENDERS

Alejandro Grimaldo (BEN at INT, $6,000): Grimaldo is expensive for a full-back who doesn't corners (he'll take a free kick or two), but I think he will bomb forward all match as Benfica try to overcome a two-goal deficit. He logged four shots and crosses in the first leg, and he whipped in an outrageous 14 crosses over the weekend in league play. He's the first defender in my cash-game lineup and I'll likely have a heavy position on him in tournaments.

Federico Dimarco (INT vs. BEN, $6,600): It might be surprising to prefer Grimaldo over Dimarco. Inter are home favorites, after all, and Dimarco will take about half of their set pieces. However, Dimarco is usually subbed off around the 70-minute mark and Inter might not find themselves in as many attacking positions while they defend a two-goal advantage. Calhanoglu also returned from injury in a cameo appearance against Monza over the weekend. He is usually the majority set-piece taker for Inter when he starts, which would further hurt Dimarco's floor.

If you roster Haaland or another expensive forward, I think you will find it difficult to roster both Dimarco and Grimaldo. Gilberto ($5,000) and Denzel Dumfries ($5,300) are both reasonable options if you need to save the salary. I'm also completely fine punting at the second defender position. It brings me absolutely no pleasure to report this, but Kyle Walker ($2,900) played in a more advanced role on the right side over the weekend against Leicester and logged four crosses. I never thought I would recommend Walker for fantasy, but he is very cheap if (and only if) he starts in that role against Bayern and you need a punt. If you can't stomach rostering Walker, Nathan Ake ($2,800) is an alternative who is just as cheap.

GOALKEEPER

Andre Onana (INT vs. BEN, $5,200): Onana will be popular in cash games as a favored home goalkeeper with the best clean sheet odds of the slate. Benfica might be forced to shoot more aggressively, as well, so I think he has solid save upside to pair with the best odds to win. Otherwise, Yann Sommer ($4,500) is the cheaper option playing at home. He logged six saves last week, so I think he is a fine choice even if you roster City attackers.