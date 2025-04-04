Fantasy Soccer
Deandre Kerr headshot

Deandre Kerr Injury: No timeline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Kerr (ankle) doesn't have a timetable to return to action, head coach Robin Fraser told John Molinaro of TFC Republic on Friday.

Kerr departed the draw against Vancouver in the previous weekend with an apparent ankle injury. Not only has the injury been confirmed, but the striker also doesn't have a clear timetable to return to action. This means Ola Brynhildsen should handle most of the workload upfront until further notice.

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
