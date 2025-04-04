Deandre Kerr Injury: No timeline for return

Kerr (ankle) doesn't have a timetable to return to action, head coach Robin Fraser told John Molinaro of TFC Republic on Friday.

Kerr departed the draw against Vancouver in the previous weekend with an apparent ankle injury. Not only has the injury been confirmed, but the striker also doesn't have a clear timetable to return to action. This means Ola Brynhildsen should handle most of the workload upfront until further notice.