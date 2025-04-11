Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Could be involved next week

Kulusevski (foot) is expected to resume training Friday or early next week and has a chance to be involved in the second leg against Frankfurt in the Europa League, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "It's touch and go. The idea with Deki and Kevin Danso is they are due to start training with the team, if not the end of this week, tomorrow or early next week. I don't think they are a possibility to start but Kulusevski has a chance to be involved."

