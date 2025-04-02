Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Still working on recovery

Kulusevski (foot) is still working hard on his recovery and will need a couple more weeks before making his return to the squad, coach Ange Postecoglou said to Inside Spurs on Wednesday. "Kevin and Deki are working hard still, they're probably a couple of weeks away, but both are progressing well."

Kulusevski missed the last four games across all competitions due to a foot injury and will need a couple more weeks to recover, although he has been working hard and progressing well recently. Until he fully recovers, Brennan Johnson is filling in on the right wing for Spurs.