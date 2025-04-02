Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Still working on recovery
Kulusevski (foot) is still working hard on his recovery and will need a couple more weeks before making his return to the squad, coach Ange Postecoglou said to Inside Spurs on Wednesday. "Kevin and Deki are working hard still, they're probably a couple of weeks away, but both are progressing well."
Kulusevski missed the last four games across all competitions due to a foot injury and will need a couple more weeks to recover, although he has been working hard and progressing well recently. Until he fully recovers, Brennan Johnson is filling in on the right wing for Spurs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now