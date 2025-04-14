Dejan Kulusevski News: Returns to pitch Sunday

Kulusevski registered one tackle (one won) and one interception in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Kulusevski, who missed over a month due to a foot injury, made his return to the pitch Sunday. He replaced James Maddison in the 75th minute and put in a solid shift. Now that's he's fully fit, he is set to feature prominently in Thursday's second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.