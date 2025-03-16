Fantasy Soccer
Denzel Dumfries Injury: Subs off against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Dumfries had three clearances and one tackle (one won) and drew two fouls in 66 minutes in Sunday's game versus Atalanta before leaving due to a thigh problem, Sky Italy relayed.

Dumfries had a subdued display on offense and bowed out after receiving medical attention twice. He'll be assessed by the Netherlands staff in the next few days. The coach deployed Yann Aurel Bisseck wide since Matteo Darmian (thigh) and Nicola Zalewski (calf) are hurt.

