Denzel Dumfries Injury: Will not return soon

Dumfries announced on an Instagram story that his thigh injury is more severe than anticipated.

Dumfries spent the early portion of the rehab in the Netherlands with a personal staff and will soon head back to Milan for further tests, Sky Italy reported. He's expected to miss both legs against Bayern Munich and perhaps return in late April. Matteo Darmian, Nicola Zalewski, Benjamin Pavard and Carlos Augusto will take care of the right flank while he's sidelined.