Destiny Udogie Injury: Subbed off with cramps

Udogie was forced off during Thursday's clash against Frankfurt due to cramps, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference, per Football London. "Yeah he just got cramp. He was unbelievable today. I thought it was incredible the amount of running he did. His effectiveness. It was incredible. He was just cramping up. He will be fine."

Udogie was active in Thursday's game, making multiple runs down the left flank before being forced off in the 79th minute due to cramps. He should be available for Sunday's clash against Wolves, though he could be rested ahead of the second leg on Thursday. He's been in and out of the XI of late with Spence able to play both left- and right-back.