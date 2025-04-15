Diber Cambindo News: Substitute option at Juarez

Cambindo (skull) is on the bench for Tuesday's game versus FC Juarez.

Cambindo will be eligible for the last two regular-season matches after missing three games due to the issue. His comeback is excellent news for the squad, as he was having an impressive campaign, finding the net in nine of his 12 appearances, which had him as the league's leading scorer until the time of the injury. He should soon regain his spot ahead of Tomas Badaloni and Ricardo Monreal in the race for the lone striker spot.