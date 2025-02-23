Dimitris Giannoulis News: Logs another assist

Giannoulis assisted once to go with seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Giannoulis has flipped back and forth between games with an assist and games without one. Across the Augsburg team's last five matchups, he logged three assists on nine chances created and seven accurate crosses.