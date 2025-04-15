Diogo Dalot News: Provides assist in defeat

Dalot assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Dalot supplied the assist for Manchester United's lone goal Sunday as they fell in a 4-1 drubbing versus Newcastle. In addition to the assist, the wing-back contributed three tackles (three won), one interception and one clearance to the defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. The assist was Dalot's third of the Premier League campaign, matching a career-best which he set during the previous season.