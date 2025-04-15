Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diogo Dalot headshot

Diogo Dalot News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Dalot assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Dalot supplied the assist for Manchester United's lone goal Sunday as they fell in a 4-1 drubbing versus Newcastle. In addition to the assist, the wing-back contributed three tackles (three won), one interception and one clearance to the defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. The assist was Dalot's third of the Premier League campaign, matching a career-best which he set during the previous season.

Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now