Dominik Yankov headshot

Dominik Yankov Injury: Trains with group after absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Yankov was back training with the group after missing the club's last contest, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Yankov looks to be back in the fold for the weekend after his absence from their previous contest, as he was back in training Friday. He will likely only see a bench spot if an option Saturday, only appearing once for nine minutes all season.

Dominik Yankov
CF Montreal
