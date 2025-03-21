Dominik Yankov Injury: Trains with group after absence
Yankov was back training with the group after missing the club's last contest, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.
Yankov looks to be back in the fold for the weekend after his absence from their previous contest, as he was back in training Friday. He will likely only see a bench spot if an option Saturday, only appearing once for nine minutes all season.
