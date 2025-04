Vlahovic is nursing a muscular overload of his right rectus femoris, Juventus announced.

Vlahovic is doubtful for Sunday's game versus Monza but isn't expected to miss a lot of time since he avoided a strain and other serious issues. Randal Kolo Muani would eventually pick up the slack, with Kenan Yildiz, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Francisco Conceicao supporting him.