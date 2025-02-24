Dusan Vlahovic News: Game-winning goal

Vlahovic scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Cagliari.

Vlahovic latched onto an errant back-pass Sunday and proceeded to round the keeper and push the ball over the line for the lone goal of the fixture in Juventus's 1-0 victory over Cagliari. The goal was his ninth of the Serie A campaign across 20 appearances (17 starts). Over Juventus's last 10 fixtures across all competitions, the striker has made eight appearances (two starts) and gone as an unused substitute on two occasions. Sunday's appearance marked the first time in which Vlahovic has played the full 90 minutes since December.