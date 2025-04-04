Dwight McNeil Injury: Late call against Arsenal

McNeil (knee) has returned to grass training for 3-4 days and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against Arsenal, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "Dwight is back in training. He's been back in and had three or four days now on the grass so he's getting closer and if we can get him involved we will do."

McNeil has been sidelined since early December due to a knee injury but is nearing a return after training on grass for several days. If available for selection, he will likely start on the bench to build fitness before reclaiming his starting spot in the frontline.