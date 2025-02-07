Eberechi Eze Injury: Out Saturday

Eze (foot) isn't an option for Saturday's clash with Doncaster, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Ebs [Eze] won't be available. He won't train this week because the pain in his foot has to settle down."

Eze wasn't expected to play last week but miraculously made the squad and played half an hour off the bench. This week it seems far more likely Eze is actually out, as the FA cup is a perfect chance to rest Eze and allow his foot to recover some.