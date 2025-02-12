Ederson News: Allows three against Real Madrid

Ederson registered four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss versus Real Madrid.

Ederson made a couple of critical saves to keep City ahead and in the lead for most of the match but would eventually fall to the constant pressure of Madrid, conceding three goals with one directly correlated to the keeper's mistake after shanking a pass. He continues to only have one clean sheet in seven UCL appearances this season. He likely won't see another in the second leg of this contest, although he will hope for a better match as the club will need it to take down Real Madrid at home.