Edwin Cerrillo headshot

Edwin Cerrillo News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Cerrillo recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Cerrillo picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a one match suspension against the Union. He will be forced to miss his first game of the season, starting all 12 matches in the midfield. Isaiah Parente will likely see the start in the defensive midfield, alongside Lucas Sanabria on Wednesday,

