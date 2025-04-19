Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Proactive in substitution minutes

Ben Seghir took three shots (none on target), attempted three crosses (one accurate) and one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Strasbourg.

Ben Seghir made his 29th appearance of the season after replacing Takumi Minamino, and immediately went to work. The 20-year-old forward fired off two shots just five minutes after arriving on the pitch, and would later go on to help earn and take two corners late. However, his late substitution spark still didn't end up affecting the scoreline, and he remains in search of his first goal contribution since late February.