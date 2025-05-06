Elliot Anderson News: Decent two-way effort

Anderson had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Anderson had a solid effort on both sides of the ball Monday, notching two shots and five crosses in the attack to go along with two interceptions, five tackles and five clearances in the defense. The midfielder still has only missed five starts in 25 league matches this season, with only three games remaining in the season, notching eight goal contributions in his around 2,500 minutes of play.