Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Exits with knock

Smith Rowe has suffered an ankle injury and is set for assessment, according to manager Marco Silva. "He got a knock on his ankle and it was difficult to keep him in the game."

Smith Rowe had to exit Saturday's match early, with the midfielder exiting the field in the 58th minute due to an injury. It has now been claimed as an ankle injury and he will be set for assessment. More should be available over the coming days, but this will make him questionable for Tuesday's match against Wolves