Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Smith Rowe (ankle) was spotted in training ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

Smith Rowe missed out on Tuesday's clash with Wolves with an ankle injury. There was some optimism before that match that he would be back for it, but in the end he wasn't fit. Smith Rowe appears to be back in team training ahead of Sunday's FA Cup clash, which would give him a chance to return.

Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
