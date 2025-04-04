Evander Injury: Picks up knee injury

Evander is questionable for Saturday's match against the Revs due to a knee injury.

Evander is going to be a late call for Saturday, likely needing to pass some testing to make the team sheet. This could be a significant loss for the club, as he haws scored in each of their past two outings and has five goal contributions this season. That said, this would force a change, with Corey Baird as a possible replacement.