Evander headshot

Evander Injury: Picks up knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Evander is questionable for Saturday's match against the Revs due to a knee injury.

Evander is going to be a late call for Saturday, likely needing to pass some testing to make the team sheet. This could be a significant loss for the club, as he haws scored in each of their past two outings and has five goal contributions this season. That said, this would force a change, with Corey Baird as a possible replacement.

Evander
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
