Evander headshot

Evander Injury: Questionable again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Evander (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against D.C. United.

Evander is once again heading into the weekend questionable, with the midfielder holding the same tag last week before missing out against the Revs. His availability will likely come down to a fitness test ahead of the match, leaving him as a late call. He did score in two straight games before the injury and will hope to be back on the field Saturday.

Evander
FC Cincinnati
