Evander News: Scores lone goal in loss

Evander scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Evander scored his first MLS goal in an FC Cincinnati uniform in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia. That goal was the only bright spot in this match, as Philly scored four for the second time in a row. Look out for possible rotation or lessened minutes next Saturday against Toronto with Cincy still competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup.