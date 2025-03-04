Evander News: Scores lone goal in loss
Evander scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia Union.
Evander scored his first MLS goal in an FC Cincinnati uniform in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia. That goal was the only bright spot in this match, as Philly scored four for the second time in a row. Look out for possible rotation or lessened minutes next Saturday against Toronto with Cincy still competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now