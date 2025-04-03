Evanilson News: Fourth goal in five matches

Evanilson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Ipswich Town.

Evanilson looked sharp Wednesday, he scored a classic poacher's goal with his only attempt on target; he also had two other shots blocked. The Brazilian has returned from his foot injury in February looking as good as ever. He has now scored a goal in four of Bournemouth's last five matches.