Farid El Melali News: Assisted in win

El Melali assisted once while taking four shots (one on target), six crosses (three accurate) and created two chances in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Montpellier.

El Melali assisted the game's opening goal to teammate Esteban Lepaul in the second minute. The 27-year-old sent in six crosses throughout the match, five of them from corners. It's the forward's first goal involvement since February and just his fifth of the season in 27 appearances.