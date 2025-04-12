Federico Dimarco Injury: Assists final goal in 3-1 win

Dimarco was injured and subbed out in the 60th minute of Saturday's 3-1 win over Cagliari. He assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and three corners before exiting the match.

