DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6

The first leg between Inter and Barcelona was nuts. Barcelona controlled the match from a certain perspective, yet Inter were bigger on set pieces and they picked their spots on the counter. Given that result and the full absence of Jules Kounde, Barcelona's back line may be the talking point after Tuesday's second leg.

DFS CASH PREVIEW

Raphinha ($11,200) had a 15-point floor in the first leg and will again be the most popular option. Then again, some will look to Lamine Yamal's ($10,800) ridiculous numbers and decide he's the better option after posting six shots and 10 crosses to go with his goal. No matter, those two will be the most popular captains in cash and tournaments.

The main question when assessing the rest of your lineup is projecting how the match will play out. If it's similar to the game in Spain, then Inter won't take 10 shots and they'll thrive off counters and set pieces. Outside of his assist, Hakan Calhanoglu ($8,600) did close to nothing fantasy wise in that first game, mostly because Inter had two corners. I was down on Calhanoglu last week and I don't think he's worth the price again.

Lautaro Martinez ($9,200) still has his muscle injury to worry about, and I'd rather aim for another goal from Marcus Thuram ($7,600), who is cheaper than both.

Denzel Dumfries ($6,000) put up a ridiculous score in that first game and will probably be too popular because of that. I wonder if he's still a good play, but he's a perfect fade because it's not like he had much of a floor and is always in play for a yellow card.

Federico Dimarco ($7,000) is more of a risk since he'll probably go less than 70 minutes again and be a problem on the pitch due to his defensive inefficiencies.

Similar to that first game, I'd rather play Yann Sommer ($7,500) because of his save upside.

GPP & TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

All signs point to this being a wild game again, but that means captaining Sommer or Wojciech Szczesny ($5,600) could be the differential you need.

Captaining an Inter player seems like the smart route again, as long as you can correctly bank on the one who will hit a brace.

If you want to ride with the rest of the community, it almost seems like a lock that both Raphinha and Yamal will hit 20-plus points with 30-point upside if they make the score sheet a couple times.

There are plenty of cheap options to make it work with faux full-back Eric Garcia ($3,400) allowing you to do that.

