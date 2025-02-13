Fantasy Soccer
Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Nowhere near return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Kadioglu (toe) is expected to remain out for a solid chunk of time, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "He's unfortunately still a long way off. It's still the same injury, so it seemed to be a small injury, but in that case, it turned into a big injury, and therefore we have to go step for step. He's doing his rehab, he's doing his process, so it's all fine. There are no other complications about his injury, but it will take time until he's back on the pitch, unfortunately."

Kadioglu will remain sidelined for a decent spell still, likely out at least another few weeks due to his injury, This is a tough blow for the defender, as he has already missed the past 16 games due to his injury and could be out longer. That said, he will hope to see the field again in March, although that isn't confirmed yet.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
