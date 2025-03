Jutgla registered two tackles (one won) in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Excluding the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League's Round of 32, Jutgla was quiet for all of Club Brugge's UCL games. He logged zero goals with 12 shots (three on goal) and zero assists with four chances created and four inaccurate crosses in 10 appearances (nine starts).