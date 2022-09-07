FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Robert Lewandowski, BAR v. PLZ ($24): Barcelona open their Champions League campaign with what appears to be a cakewalk. They're the biggest favorite on the slate, playing at home and Lewandowski has the highest anytime goal scoring odds by nearly double the next closest player. The new Barcelona forward was consistently unstoppable in the Champions League while playing for Bayern Munich and I don't think anyone expects that to change. He's scored 33 goals and provided eight assists over the last three seasons in European play (26 matches), which is more goals than any other player in the competition. If you expect Lewandowski to do the scoring, the most likely players to create chances for him are Raphinha ($20) and Ousmane Dembele ($21), depending who starts. Pedri ($15) is cheaper than all three and ranks fourth on the team in chances created in La Liga. He's likely to be the best value player for a heavily-favored Barcelona. Jan Sykora ($12) has two goals in league play for Viktoria Plzen and may be their best attacking option given recent injuries to some of their forwards.

Darwin Nunez, LIV at NAP ($20): Mohamed Salah ($22) is the easy choice for most people given his goalscoring form in Champions League the past few years. Liverpool are the fourth-biggest favorite which is likely due to their match being an away trip in Italy. Salah has had a slow start in the Premier League considering his standards (two goals, two assists in six matches), but he did lead Liverpool in Champions League goals last season. He scored two more goals than Nunez scored for Benfica last season as the Uruguayan striker came on the scene strongly. A red card in the Premier League saw him miss three matches, but he took two shots on target (one off the woodwork) and created two scoring chances in Liverpool's draw against Everton on Saturday. Luis Diaz ($19) is the next cheapest option in their attack and has scored three goals in six Premier League matches. Harvey Elliott ($13) should be the most cost-effective starter for Liverpool's midfield and is off to a bright start. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ($15) is leading Napoli in goals (four) and shots on target (four) in league play, while Piotr Zielinski ($15) is pacing all Napoli players with 17 chances created in five matches. Liverpool's backline has been less than stellar through six league matches and could give Kvaratskhelia, Zielinski and Victor Osimhen ($16) opportunities in front of goal.

Jamal Musiala, BAY at INT ($16): Sadio Mane ($20) is leading Bayern in most attacking statistical categories, which is to be expected as Bayern's main forward, though I advocate for looking into their midfield for Musiala if he starts. He's tied with Sadio Mane with three goals in the Bundesliga and has taken six shots on target to go with nine scoring chances in five matches (both rank fourth on the team). Both Thomas Muller ($19) and Leroy Sane ($19) are more expensive options in a tough away trip to Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez ($17) is the clear attacking play for Inter Milan as he ranks first in goals, shots on target and chances created on the team.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, TOT v. MAR ($14): After Barcelona, Tottenham have the next biggest implied goal total and benefit from a home match against Marseille. Harry Kane ($21) is off to a hot start in the Premier League with five goals and 12 shots on target in six matches, making him another coveted option. Son Heung-Min ($20) is goalless to begin the season, while Dejan Kulusevski ($19) and Richarlison ($18) are likely to split time in attack, making it unclear which will start. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ($14) is averaging over one scoring chance created per 90 minutes in the Premier League and is more of a bargain buy in a matchup that should see Tottenham excel. Dimitri Payet ($14) is well known to Premier League fans and he should see most of Marseille's set-piece opportunities, making him a potential option. Payet is tied with Valentin Rongier ($11) in chances created during Ligue 1 play, which also makes Rongier an intriguing option.

Elsewhere, Patrik Schick ($18) is an interesting differential visiting Brugge with teammate Kerem Demirbay ($15). Despite being underdogs, Ferran Jutgla ($16) and Kamal Sowah ($16) don't provide a ton of cash relief.

DEFENDERS

Joao Mario, POR at ATM ($11): A trip to Atletico Madrid is tough for most teams, though there is an opportunity for Mario to be involved on both ends of the pitch for Porto as they attempt to open group play with a win. He's provided two assists in league play and will look to offer an outlet from right-back. David Carmo ($11) joined from Braha over the summer and was a key part of their Europa League campaign last season. Axel Witsel ($10) is leading Atletico in clearances in league play and has converted to more of a center-back role in La Liga. He's listed as a defender and is a good value pickup in a match with the lowest implied goal total.

Ludek Pernica, PZN at BAR ($9): With a trip to Barcelona on deck, expect Pernica and Lukas Hejda ($11) to be under siege for most of the match. They should be able to rack up a high volume of clearances, making them an ideal defensive play that will easily fit into your team. Chancel Mbemba ($12) is in a similar situation for Marseille as he'll be tasked with slowing down Tottenham's attack in a trip to North London.

GOALKEEPERS

Marc-Andre ter Stegen ($15) has the top clean-sheet odds followed by Hugo Lloris ($13) in home matchups where their sides are big favorites. If you like spending up for goalkeeper, these are the top two options. I'd look at Ivo Grbic ($12), who should stand in for the injured Jan Oblak against FC Porto, or Diogo Costa ($8) as there isn't a ton of goals expected in that match. Jindrich Stanek ($6) is the cheapest expected starting goalkeeper and should see the most save opportunities, though I wouldn't bank on a win or draw. Alisson ($11) kept four clean sheets last season in the Champions League and is as cheap as you can ever get in him due to his matchup with Napoli.

