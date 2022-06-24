RotoWire Partners
2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
June 24, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

With the 2022 fantasy football season just around the corner, it's time to start preparing for your drafts. There are many ways to get ready for your league, but it all comes down to rankings.

Fantasy football rankings will change during OTAs and training camp, but we will keep you updated with the top 150 in PPR throughout the summer. Without further ado, here is a look at my top 150 PPR rankings for the 2022 fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 PPR

Here is a look at my top 150 rankings for fantasy football as of late June 2022. These rankings are PPR. For a full list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

  1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
  2. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
  3. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
  4. Najee Harris, RB, PIT
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
  6. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
  7. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
  8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
  9. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
  10. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
  11. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
  12. Davante Adams, WR, LV
  13. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
  14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
  15. Leonard Fournette, RB, TB
  16. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
  17. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
  18. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
  19. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
  20. Aaron Jones, RB, GB
  21. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
  22. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
  23. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
  24. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
  25. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
  26. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
  27. Mike Evans, WR, TB
  28. James Conner, RB, ARI
  29. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
  30. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
  31. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
  32. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
  33. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
  34. DJ Moore, WR, CAR
  35. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
  36. David Montgomery, RB, CHI
  37. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
  38. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
  39. Michael Pittman, WR, IND
  40. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
  41. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU
  42. J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
  43. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
  44. Darren Waller, TE, LV
  45. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
  46. Mike Williams, WR, LAC
  47. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
  48. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
  49. Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL
  50. Cam Akers, RB, LAR
  51. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
  52. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
  53. Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF
  54. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI
  55. Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF
  56. Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ
  57. George Kittle, TE, SF
  58. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
  59. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
  60. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX
  61. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
  62. Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
  63. Allen Robinson, WR, LAR
  64. Marquise Brown, WR, ARI
  65. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
  66. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC
  67. Michael Thomas, WR, NO
  68. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
  69. AJ Dillon, RB, GB
  70. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
  71. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
  72. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
  73. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
  74. Russell Gage, WR, TB
  75. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
  76. Damien Harris, RB, NE
  77. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
  78. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
  79. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
  80. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
  81. Tom Brady, QB, TB
  82. Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL
  83. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
  84. Russell Wilson, QB, DEN
  85. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
  86. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
  87. Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA
  88. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL
  89. Drake London, WR, ATL
  90. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
  91. Chase Claypool, WR, PIT
  92. Robert Woods, WR, TEN
  93. T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
  94. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
  95. Zach Ertz, TE, ARI
  96. Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG
  97. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
  98. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
  99. James Cook, RB, BUF
  100. Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN
  101. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
  102. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
  103. Dawson Knox, TE, BUF
  104. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
  105. Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA
  106. Chris Olave, WR, NO
  107. Allen Lazard, WR, GB
  108. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
  109. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
  110. Michael Carter, RB, NYJ
  111. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
  112. Derek Carr, QB, LV
  113. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
  114. Jarvis Landry, WR, NO
  115. DJ Chark, WR, DET
  116. Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG
  117. Tim Patrick, WR, DEN
  118. Mecole Hardman, WR, KC
  119. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
  120. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
  121. Ronald Jones, RB, KC
  122. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
  123. Trey Lance, QB, SF
  124. Justin Fields, QB, CHI
  125. Irv Smith, TE, MIN
  126. Cole Kmet, TE, CHI
  127. Hunter Henry, TE, NE
  128. Treylon Burks, WR, TEN
  129. Skyy Moore, WR, KC
  130. Rondale Moore, WR, ARI
  131. Christian Watson, WR, GB
  132. Sammy Watkins, WR, GB
  133. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE
  134. Isaiah Spiller, RB, LAC
  135. Rachaad White, RB, TB
  136. Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
  137. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
  138. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
  139. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN
  140. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX
  141. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
  142. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC
  143. Cameron Brate, TE, TB
  144. DeVante Parker, WR, NE
  145. Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN
  146. Matt Ryan, QB, IND
  147. Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN
  148. Will Fuller, WR, FA
  149. James Robinson, RB, JAX
  150. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE

