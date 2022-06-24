2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.
With the 2022 fantasy football season just around the corner, it's time to start preparing for your drafts. There are many ways to get ready for your league, but it all comes down to rankings.
Fantasy football rankings will change during OTAs and training camp, but we will keep you updated with the top 150 in PPR throughout the summer. Without further ado, here is a look at my top 150 PPR rankings for the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 PPR
Here is a look at my top 150 rankings for fantasy football as of late June 2022. These rankings are PPR. For a full list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
- Davante Adams, WR, LV
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
- A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
- Mike Evans, WR, TB
- James Conner, RB, ARI
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
- Michael Pittman, WR, IND
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
- Darren Waller, TE, LV
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
- Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI
- Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF
- Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ
- George Kittle, TE, SF
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAX
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
- Allen Robinson, WR, LAR
- Marquise Brown, WR, ARI
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO
- Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
- Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
- Russell Gage, WR, TB
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
- Damien Harris, RB, NE
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
- Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
- Tom Brady, QB, TB
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
- Russell Wilson, QB, DEN
- Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
- Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL
- Drake London, WR, ATL
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT
- Robert Woods, WR, TEN
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
- Zach Ertz, TE, ARI
- Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
- James Cook, RB, BUF
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN
- Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA
- Chris Olave, WR, NO
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ
- Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
- Derek Carr, QB, LV
- Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
- Jarvis Landry, WR, NO
- DJ Chark, WR, DET
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN
- Mecole Hardman, WR, KC
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
- Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
- Ronald Jones, RB, KC
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
- Trey Lance, QB, SF
- Justin Fields, QB, CHI
- Irv Smith, TE, MIN
- Cole Kmet, TE, CHI
- Hunter Henry, TE, NE
- Treylon Burks, WR, TEN
- Skyy Moore, WR, KC
- Rondale Moore, WR, ARI
- Christian Watson, WR, GB
- Sammy Watkins, WR, GB
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE
- Isaiah Spiller, RB, LAC
- Rachaad White, RB, TB
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
- Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC
- Cameron Brate, TE, TB
- DeVante Parker, WR, NE
- Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN
- Matt Ryan, QB, IND
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN
- Will Fuller, WR, FA
- James Robinson, RB, JAX
- Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE
RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep
For more fantasy football content, rankings, and tools, check out RotoWire's offerings.