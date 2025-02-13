Ferran Jutgla News: Scores first UCL goal of season
Jutgla scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atalanta.
Jutgla breaks his scoring drought and scores his first UCL goal of the season to get the huge victory Wednesday. He's started all but one Champions League games at striker, only managing to produce 13 shots (four on target) with six chances created during his first campaign in the tournament.
