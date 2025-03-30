Fran Garcia News: Assists winner Saturday

Garcia assisted once to go with five crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

On a free kick in the 76th minute, Kylian Mbappe passed it briefly to Garcia who passed it immediately back to Mbappe who then scored the match-winning goal from outside the box. It marked just the second assist of the season for Garcia. He created a season-high five chances and tied a season high with five crosses, making Saturday Garcia's most productive attacking match of the season. He also won three tackles, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.