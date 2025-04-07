Fantasy Soccer
Fran Gonzalez headshot

Fran Gonzalez News: Zero saves in La Liga debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Fran Gonzalez registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Fran Gonzalez was beaten twice Saturday without turning aside a single Valencia shot on target as Real Madrid fell in a 2-1 defeat. Gonzalez was haded his first career La Liga appearance ahead of Andriy Lunin and as first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois nears his imminent return. Gonzalez may not receive another opportunity this season, but the teenager is one to watch for the future in Madrid.

Fran Gonzalez
Real Madrid
