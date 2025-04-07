Fran Gonzalez News: Zero saves in La Liga debut

Fran Gonzalez registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Fran Gonzalez was beaten twice Saturday without turning aside a single Valencia shot on target as Real Madrid fell in a 2-1 defeat. Gonzalez was haded his first career La Liga appearance ahead of Andriy Lunin and as first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois nears his imminent return. Gonzalez may not receive another opportunity this season, but the teenager is one to watch for the future in Madrid.