Francesco Acerbi News: Wins three tackles in Genoa match
Acerbi had three tackles (three won), four clearances, two blocks and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win against Genoa.
Acerbi drew his first start over Stefan de Vrij and had a shut-down showing in a relatively easy match-up. He has tallied six tackles (five won), three interceptions, 16 clearances and two blocks in three matches since returning from injury.
