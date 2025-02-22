Fantasy Soccer
Francesco Acerbi headshot

Francesco Acerbi News: Wins three tackles in Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Acerbi had three tackles (three won), four clearances, two blocks and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win against Genoa.

Acerbi drew his first start over Stefan de Vrij and had a shut-down showing in a relatively easy match-up. He has tallied six tackles (five won), three interceptions, 16 clearances and two blocks in three matches since returning from injury.

