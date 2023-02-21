DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Feb. 22

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

The Champions League knockout stage rolls on Wednesday with a fun two-game slate where decisions have to be made with two solid favorites, one of which is away from home. Inter Milan and Manchester City both sport over 50-percent win odds and hope to get off to a strong start in the first leg of the Round of 16.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Riyad Mahrez, MCI vs. RBL ($8,600): With no Kevin De Bruyne for Man City, I am looking straight to Mahrez who should be over the majority of set pieces. He comes in at a fair price and even though City are away from home, I expect them to ease to a win to start the knockout stage. They will likely dominate possession as usual, so I think Mahrez is one of your first clicks in any format. Erling Haaland ($9,800) has the best goalscoring odds on the slate, but he has struggled a bit in February netting only one goal in four appearances. Still, he is very much in play on a two-game slate.

Lautaro Martinez, INT vs. POR ($7,500): The decision between Martinez and teammate Romelu Lukaku ($7,500) comes down to form for me. Martinez has scored five goals in six starts in Serie A since the turn of the New Year and has much more reliable minutes than Lukaku. He has the second-best goalscoring odds and Inter were the biggest favorite as of Tuesday night.

Outside of the favorites, the other forwards are nothing but GPP pivots. We are unsure of who will start alongside Mehdi Taremi for Porto and even if it's Evanilson ($5,000), no one knows how many minutes he will play. Taremi ($8,100) has been great in Champions League this season, but it's hard to pay that price as the biggest underdog traveling to Inter. Pepe ($4,600) could make sense as a punt forward given that he has had a role on set pieces for Porto through the Champions League. Emil Forsberg ($4,800) would probably be my favorite Leipzig forward because of the discounted price and scored just a few days ago in 75 minutes. Plus, Man City haven't kept a clean sheet in almost a month of league play.

MIDFIELDERS

Hakan Calhanoglu, INT vs. POR ($7,600): The majority set-piece taker for Inter is definitely in play as the biggest favorite on the slate. I like him overall as a player and could see a strong day from him in all categories. Nicolo Barella ($5,700) and Marcelo Brozovic ($4,000) could make for a GPP pivot and the latter could even hop on a corner or two.

Ilkay Gundogan, MCI vs. RBL ($5,900): Any time City are missing De Bruyne, my interest in Gundogan increases slightly. He is at a fair price and could see some sets along with Mahrez. I don't think he will be highly rostered, so I like the pivot here in your GPP contests. Jack Grealish ($8,200) is too closely priced to Mahrez for me to consider him in optimal builds and Bernardo Silva ($7,100) can be up in down on how much he is involved.

Dominik Szoboszlai ($7,800) doesn't have the greatest matchup for what he excels in DFS wise, as City should dominate possession. He could be on one side of a goal, though, and is fine for multi-entry GPPs.

DEFENDERS

Federico Dimarco, INT vs. POR ($5,600): Dimarco should be on a set-piece split and I like him to continue his stellar play from Serie A. Defender isn't the best on this slate and I lean toward playing Dimarco thea going down to a cheaper play even if it is a punt. David Raum ($5,300) will get a share of sets for Leipzig and loves to cross in open play, but they're unlikely to see much possession against Manchester City. This makes him a GPP pivot off of Dimarco in Leipzig scoring scripts.

Rico Lewis, MCI vs. RBL ($4,500): Lewis isn't the best from a DFS perspective, but he is cheap for one of the biggest favorites on the slate. In the past, I wouldn't have hesitated to plug him in with his clean sheet floor, but with the City's defensive struggles, it's not something I am racing to do.

As mentioned, I think you could punt off the second defender with how weak the position is and play for a clean sheet or set-piece goal. If going with that strategy, Francesco Acerbi ($2,900), Manuel Akanji ($3,000) or Lukas Klostermann ($2,700) all make for appeal.

GOALKEEPER

Andre Onana, INT vs. POR ($5,500): Inter have the best clean sheet odds on the slate and are the biggest favorite. I think Onana is the clear pay up over Ederson ($5,300) given that Manchester City seems a little leaky in the back. Janis Blaswich ($4,200) and Diogo Costa ($4,000) both have some save upside and if you need the salary, I actually prefer Blaswich at home in a spot I think they do everything they can to eke out a result before heading on the road to the Etihad.

